Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Robert Hagg from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, defenseman Tristan Luneau has been loaned to Canada's final evaluation camp for the 2024 World Junior Championship.

Hagg, 28 (2/8/95), has collected 16-47=63 points with 284 penalty minutes (PIM) in 338 career NHL games with Detroit, Florida, Buffalo and Philadelphia. Signed to a one-year contract July 4, 2023, Hagg recorded 1-2=3 points with a team-leading +8 rating in 15 AHL games with San Diego to begin the season.

The 6-2, 210-pound blueliner appeared in 38 games with Detroit in 2022-23, recording 2-5=7 points with 26 PIM while ranking third among Red Wings defensemen in hits (111). Originally selected by Philadelphia in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Hagg has appeared in 217 career AHL contests with the Gulls, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, earning 17-36=53 points and 152 PIM. The Uppsala, Sweden native also collected 1-6=7 points with 49 PIM in 77 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) contests with Modo.

Luneau, 19 (1/12/2004), scored 1-2=3 points with a +1 rating in seven games with Anaheim to begin the season, including his first career NHL goal Nov. 30 vs. Washington as part his first-ever multi-point effort (1-1=2). At 19 years, 322 days, he became the fifth-youngest Ducks defenseman to score his first career goal, trailing only four Ducks defensemen scored their first career goal at a younger age. Luneau tallied his first career NHL point (assist) Nov. 22 vs. Montreal. He also appeared in six games with San Diego this season while on a Conditioning Loan, recording two assists (0-2=2) with a +2 rating.

The 6-2, 195-pound defenseman was named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau was also named a QMJHL First Team All-Star and Canadian Hockey League Second Team All-Star. The Victoriaville, Quebec native led QMJHL blueliners in points and assists, ranked second in goals, and was the only defenseman in the league to pace his club in points last season. He collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games with Gatineau from 2020-23.

