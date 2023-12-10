Wranglers Fall to Moose in OT

Just came up short.

The Wranglers (16-4-2-0) battled the Manitoba Moose (10-10-0-0) for the second straight game, falling 4-3 in overtime on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Dryden Hunt (1g,1a) and Ben Jones both scored shorthanded goals for the Wranglers, while Rory Kerins notched his team-leading (T-1st) ninth goal of the season.

Kerins now has seven points (5g,2a) in his last four games.

Oscar Dansk (6-1-2) got the start between the pipes for Calgary, turning aside 23 shots.

The Wranglers took the lead at the 10:41 mark of the first period.

While shorthanded, Hunt turned the puck over in the defensive end and stormed up the ice, dangling to the backhand and dribbling the puck through the legs of goaltender Oskari Salminen. 1-0.

The Moose would answer back shortly after, however, at the 12:36 mark as Jeffery Viel cleaned up a loose puck at the side of the net to tie the game.

1-1 at the break.

Like the first period, the Wranglers would find their offence while shorthanded in the second period.

First, Mitch McLain and Tyrel Bauer squared off for their second scrap in as many games.

Shorthanded again, Jones sped off to the races and roofed the puck under the crossbar to regain the Wranglers' lead. 2-1.

Manitoba would answer back at 15:33, tying the game off a Kristian Reichel shot through traffic.

2-2 after 40 minutes.

The back-and-forth action continued in the third period with the Wranglers taking the lead once again.

Off an offensive zone faceoff at the 10:19 mark, as Kerins was knocked down to the ice, he swatted the puck towards the net which eluded Salminen.

3-2 Wranglers.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Moose would respond 13-seconds later, with Reichel's second goal of the game.

3-3 at the end of regulation.

Overtime was required to determine a winner and 1:17 into the extra frame Brad Lambert sped up the ice on a partial 2-on-1, kept the puck and fired a shot past Dansk to win it for the Moose.

4-3 final. (OT).

