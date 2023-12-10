Doucet, Tuomisto Reassigned to Grand Rapids, Bliss Recalled by Griffins

December 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned forward Alexandre Doucet and defenseman Antti Tuomisto from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins recalled forward Trenton Bliss from the Walleye.

Doucet has appeared in 12 games with the Walleye during his rookie campaign, logging 13 points (5-8-13), two penalty minutes and a plus-eight rating. The 21-year-old made his pro debut with Toledo on Oct. 21 at Kalamazoo, scoring a goal in the process. Doucet posted a four-point night (2-2-4) during his second pro contest on Oct. 27 at Fort Wayne. During the 2022-23 QMJHL season, Doucet was named to the CHL Third All-Star Team when he totaled a career-high 115 points (58-57-115) in 70 regular-season games. He then went on to pace the QMJHL playoffs with 31 points (14-17-31) in 21 outings. The undrafted free agent signed with the Red Wings on March 1, 2023.

From Dec. 2-9, Tuomisto skated in five games with the Walleye and accumulated six points (4-2-6) and a plus-five rating. This weekend, the defenseman posted back-to-back two-point outings against Cincinnati, including a two-goal performance last night. Tuomisto has suited up for two games with the Griffins, making his North America pro debut on Oct. 13 against the Colorado Eagles. The Pori, Finland, native made his pro debut with TPS in the Liiga (Finland) on Sept. 13, 2022, and later scored his first pro point and goal during a two-point outing on Sept. 16, 2022. During his rookie campaign in 2022-23 with TPS, Tuomisto logged 20 points (5-15-20) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games. The former second round draft pick spent two seasons at the University of Denver, winning the 2022 NCAA National Championship. At Denver from 2020-22, Tuomisto registered 20 points (3-17-20) in 59 appearances.

Bliss has amassed 21 points (8-13-21) in 20 appearances this season with the Walleye, adding six penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. In 2022-23, the 25-year-old showed 40 points (16-24-40) in 38 ECHL games and four points (1-3-4) in 30 contests with the Griffins. Bliss made his pro debut with Grand Rapids on April 1, 2022 against the Texas Stars and later scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022 against the Stars. The Appleton, Wis., native competed in four campaigns with Michigan Tech University from 2018-22, totaling 107 points (42-65--107) in 138 games.

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.