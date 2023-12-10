Game Notes: MB vs CGY
December 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers have picked up three wins in their last three games as they host the Manitoba Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.
Puck drop: 1pm MT.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Dec 15, 2023 8:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena
Dec 16, 2023 7:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers have won two of three meetings with the Moose this season (2-0-1) outscoring them 12-7 in that span.
Calgary won their third straight game on Friday with a commanding 6-2 victory against the Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rory Kerins
Keep your eye on Rory Kerins this afternoon.
Kerins scored twice and picked up an assist for a three-point outing against the Moose on Friday, earning him Player of the Game honours.
He's averaging a point-per-game with 15 (8g,7a) in 15 games this season.
ONE TIMERS:
Emilio Pettersen recorded his 100th career AHL point on Friday night.
Matt Coronato was recalled by the NHL Flames on Saturday.
Adam Klapka leads the Wranglers in goals scored with nine and is tied for the team lead in points with 18. (9g,9a).
Oscar Dansk (6-1-1) has the fourth best SV% in the AHL 0.930 and is eighth overall in GAA with 2.30.
