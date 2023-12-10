Game Notes: MB vs CGY

American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers have picked up three wins in their last three games as they host the Manitoba Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

Puck drop: 1pm MT.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Dec 15, 2023 8:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena

Dec 16, 2023 7:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers have won two of three meetings with the Moose this season (2-0-1) outscoring them 12-7 in that span.

Calgary won their third straight game on Friday with a commanding 6-2 victory against the Moose at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rory Kerins

Keep your eye on Rory Kerins this afternoon.

Kerins scored twice and picked up an assist for a three-point outing against the Moose on Friday, earning him Player of the Game honours.

He's averaging a point-per-game with 15 (8g,7a) in 15 games this season.

ONE TIMERS:

Emilio Pettersen recorded his 100th career AHL point on Friday night.

Matt Coronato was recalled by the NHL Flames on Saturday.

Adam Klapka leads the Wranglers in goals scored with nine and is tied for the team lead in points with 18. (9g,9a).

Oscar Dansk (6-1-1) has the fourth best SV% in the AHL 0.930 and is eighth overall in GAA with 2.30.

