Checkers Take Down League's Top Team 3-1

On the final leg of a grueling three-in-three weekend, the Checkers marched into the Hershey Bears' barn and took down the league's top team by a score of 3-1.

A hot start put Charlotte in the driver's seat early. Mackie Samoskevich banged in a loose puck out front just 71 seconds into play, then Patrick Giles doubled that lead less than two minutes later when he drove to the net and stuck with the play long enough to push the puck in on a second effort.

The Bears broke through before the first buzzer to cut into Charlotte's lead, but things locked up from there - physicality ramped up and the two sides would sit in a stalemate until the third period.

It was Samoskevich who came through once again for the Checkers early on in the final frame, collecting a shot off the end boards and cashing in on the doorstep to pick up his second tally of the game and give the visitors some breathing room.

The Checkers kept the high-flying Bears in check for the majority of the contest, limiting the defending champs to just 14 shots across regulation. Despite not seeing a ton of action, Spencer Knight stood tall when called upon - shaking off the early blemish and turning in a perfect effort from there on out to seal the 3-1 victory for his squad.

NOTES

The Checkers finished their first three-in-three of the season with a 2-1-0-0 record ... Tonight was Gerry Mayhew's 400th pro game ... Tonight was Mackie Samoskevich's first multi-goal game as a pro and the third time this season he's recorded multiple points in a game ... Spencer Knight has three wins in his last four starts and has allowed a single goal in each of his last two outings ... Riley Bezeau has three points in his last three games ... Hershey's three shots in the middle frame were the fewest allowed by the Checkers this season ... The 14 shots overall were the fewest the Checkers have allowed this season ... The Checkers have outshot their opponent in 11 consecutive games ... Jake Wise, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Matt Kiersted, Matt Reilly, Evan Nause and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

