Comets Sweep Weekend with 4-1 Win Versus Crunch

December 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Comets ended their three-game set over the weekend against the same team they defeated fewer than twenty-four hours earlier, the Syracuse Crunch. The Comets skating away with a victory the previous night looked to carry that momentum into the Adirondack Bank Center in an afternoon game in front of a friendly crowd of thousands. The Comets did win on Sunday afternoon. They won the first two games of the weekend, their second in a row against the Crunch and their fourth consecutive win which is a season high win streak after a 4-1 victory over the Crunch.

In the first period, the Comets used a powerplay to their advantage after Ryan Schmelzer blasted the puck passed Matt Tompkins at 15:07. The goal was his fourth of the season and it was assisted by Joe Gambardella and Xavier Parent putting Utica ahead, 1-0.

During the middle frame, there was no scoring but the third period proved to be intense. The Crunch tied the game after Devante Stephens scored at 8:00 on a wrist shot through traffic that beat Comets netminder, Isaac Poulter tying the game at 1-1. But, the Comets retrieved the lead again after Graeme Clarke found room over the shoulder of Tomkins from inside the left circle at 13:07. It was Clarke's ninth of the year and it was assisted by Schmelzer to give Utica a 2-1 lead. Sam Laberge extended the Comets after he scored on a wraparound putting Utica up, 3-1 at 15:48. The goal was Laberge's third of the year assisted by Filip Engaras and Clarke. Shane Bowers added an empty net goal at 18:42 for his sixth of the season and it was assisted by Gambardella. It was more than enough to secure the 4-1 victory.

The Comets are back in action on Friday, December 15against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins at 7:00 PM. Great seats are still available for Sunday afternoon.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.