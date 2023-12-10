Explosive Second Period Guides Firebirds to Weekend Sweep of Canucks

The Firebirds defeated the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday night by the final score of 4-2. Max McCormick, Jaycob Megna, Ville Ottavainen, and Luke Henman scored in the victory to move Coachella Valley to a 10-1-0-0 road record this season.

Coachella Valley opened the scoring in the opening period on a nifty feed from Andrew Poturalski to Max McCormick. Poturalski maneuvered past the Canucks' blueline and found McCormick in the slot to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead. Cale Fleury earned the secondary assist on the captain's ninth goal of the season. Abbotsford tied the game 25 seconds later on a Linus Karlsson goal and took the lead on a powerplay goal from Sheldon Dries at 17:23.

The second period belonged to the Firebirds, scoring three times and outshooting the Canucks 18-1. Jaycob Megna tied the game with his first goal with Coachella Valley at 5:46 of the middle frame, followed by a go-ahead by Ville Ottavainen for his second of the season. Luke Henman extended the team's lead with a wrist shot from the circle to make it 4-2 at 14:07.

The Firebirds held off the Canucks in the third period to win the game and move to 10-1-0-0 on the road this season and 12-7-1 overall.

Chris Driedger stopped 22 of the 24 shots he saw while Nikita Tolopilo stopped 31 of 35.

The Firebirds powerplay went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill finished the night 3-for-4.

