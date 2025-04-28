Sports stats



MLS LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers: Full Match Highlights: 6-Goal Game!

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #lagalaxy #portlandtimbers

Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central