LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers: Full Match Highlights: 6-Goal Game!
April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #lagalaxy #portlandtimbers
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2025
- LA Galaxy Fall to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Extend Unbeaten Streak to a Seventh Straight Match with 4-2 Road Victory against LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Picks up a Point with 2-2 Draw with St. Louis City - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Fall to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, April 27
- LA Galaxy Fall 1-0 on the Road to Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday Afternoon
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, April 19
- LA Galaxy Weekly