Kupari Lifts Reign over Colorado

Arthur Kaliyev (1-0=1) opened up the scorning with a power play goal early in the second period, assisted by Mikey Eyssimont and Jacob Moverare. Scoring his 10th goal of the season, Kaliyev extends his point streak to three games, and continues to lead the Reign with 22 points in 33 games played.

Kaliyev's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-k9yS1F06b2

Boko Imama (1-0=1) scored unassisted just 34 seconds after Arthur Kaliyev, putting the Reign up by two goals. Imama now has 6 goals on the season, and leads the Reign in penalty minutes with 45min in 24 games played.

Imama's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-25yDDszKKI

Rasmus Kupari (1-0=1) recorded his 6th goal of the season, on the power play from Samuel Fagemo. Kupari adds to his season total with 20 points in 28 games played.

Kupari's goal can be seen here: https://we.tl/t-z5HdDbXQfp

Mikey Eyssimont (0-1=1) adds an assist to his season total, and continues to lead the Reign with 103 shots on goal for the season.

Jacob Moverare (0-1=1) earns an assist on Kaliyev's goal, totaling 10 points in 19 games this season.

Samuel Fagemo (0-1=1) records an assist, adding to his season total of 14 points.

ONT Record: (11-18-4-0)

COL Record: (13-11-2-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 2 1 - 3

COL 0 2 0 - 2

Shots PP

ONT 33 1/6

COL 31 1/6

GWG: Rasmus Kupari (6)

W: Matthew Villalta (5-7-1-1)

L: Hunter Miska (5-4-0-0)

Next Game: Friday, April 30th vs. Colorado Eagles, 6:00 PM PDT at Budweiser Events Center- Loveland, CO

