Monsters Pick up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Stars
April 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
AUSTIN, TX - The Cleveland Monsters fell in a shootout to the Texas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 13-7-1-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, the Stars took a 1-0 lead with the lone goal of the middle frame from Joseph Cecconi at the two minute mark. Cleveland fought back in the final frame tying the game at 1-1 after Cliff Pu notched a tally at 16:18 off feeds from Tyler Angle and Wyatt Newpower forcing overtime. Despite scoring chances in the extra frame, Nikita Scherbak recorded the lone shootout goal for Texas bringing the final score to 2-1.
Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 25 saves in defeat while Texas' Adam Scheel stopped 39 shots for the victory.
The Monsters faceoff against the Texas Stars again on Saturday, May 1, with an 8:00 p.m. puck drop at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 0 0 1
TEX 0 1 0 0 1 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 40 0/4 5/5 32 min / 9 inf
TEX 27 0/5 4/4 20 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Thiessen OT 25 1 4-4-2
TEX Scheel W 39 1 2-4-0
Cleveland Record: 13-7-1-1, 2nd Central Division
Texas Record: 13-15-2-0, 5th Central Division
