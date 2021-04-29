AHL Announces 2021 Playoff Plans, 2021-22 Calendar

SPRINGFIELD, MA - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols, the AHL will not be able to conduct traditional Calder Cup Playoffs in 2021.

Each of the league's five divisions has been provided the opportunity to independently determine its own postseason format. The members of the Pacific Division will complete the 2020-21 season with a playoff tournament to determine a division champion; members of the other four divisions will not have postseason play.

"While we are disappointed that we will not be able to award the Calder Cup this spring, we are grateful to have been able to provide a safe and competitive environment for more than 1,000 players to play AHL hockey and continue their development," said Howson. "We're especially thankful for the work done by our athletic trainers, COVID-19 officers and other front-line workers to ensure the health and safety of all of our players and staff throughout the league."

In the Pacific Division, a postseason tournament will be held to determine the division championship. The format for the tournament will be announced at a later date. The tournament winner will be awarded the John D. Chick Trophy as champions of the Pacific Division; the Chick Trophy has been presented to an AHL division champion annually since 1961-62.

Additionally, the league has approved the calendar for the 2021-22 AHL season. The AHL's 86th season, with 31 clubs expected to be active, will begin October 15, 2021 and conclude April 24, 2022. Division alignments and schedule information will be announced during the offseason.

The Reign are currently in the midst of the 2020-21 season, played behind closed doors at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA. All games, home and away, will be streamed live via AHLTV for a reduced price of $19.99. A complimentary, audio-only stream can be accessed by visiting www.mixlr.com/ontarioreign.

The Reign will return to the Inland Empire in Fall 2021. Visit www.ontarioreign.com for the most up to date information regarding the club.

