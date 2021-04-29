Heat Drop Season Finale in Overtime
April 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - Eetu Tuulola scored Stockton's first shorthanded goal of the season and the Heat (11-17-2-0) got another standout performance from goalie Andrew Shortridge with 35 saves but the Manitoba Moose (15-11-2-1) emerged victorious in overtime in the final game of Stockton's season by a 2-1 final score.
The teams went scoreless in the opening frame with Shortridge making 11 stops before Manitoba opened the scoring in the second with 4:45 remaining in the period to take a 1-0 edge into the third.
Tuulola then evened things up with the Heat's first shorthanded marker of the campaign, collecting a loose puck and burying it in the back of the net to force the game to overtime.
The teams traded chances in the 3-on-3 portion, with the Moose lighting the lamp as David Gustafsson was able to beat Andrew Shortridge for the game-winner.
With the win, the Moose took the season series by a 5-4 tally, all nine games being played at the Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.
NOTABLE
- Eetu Tuulola's shorthanded goal in the third to tie the game was Stockton's first of the season and first since February 28, 2020, also scored by Tuulola. Luke Philp and Alexander Yelesin picked up assists.
- Andrew Shortridge finishes the season with 79 saves on 83 shots faced (.952 SVP) in three appearances.
- Stockton finishes the season 9-9-1-0 on the road, the fourth consecutive season finishing with a point percentage of .500 or better in away games.
- The Heat are now 0-4-2-0 all-time in the final regular season game.
- Matthew Phillips, Luke Philp and Zac Leslie finished off their iron man seasons, appearing in all 30 games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-3
STK PK - 4-4
THREE STARS
First - David Gustafsson (1 goal)
Second - Andrew Shortridge (35 saves)
Third - Bobby Lynch (1 goal, 1 assist)
GOALIES
W - Mikhail Berdin (20 saves on 21 shots faced)
OTL - Andrew Shortridge (35 saves on 37 shots faced)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2021
- Gustafsson Provides OT Winner for Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Finish Trip in Style - Chicago Wolves
- Heat Drop Season Finale in Overtime - Stockton Heat
- P-Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Three Players to AHL - Colorado Eagles
- Sound Tigers Earn Shootout Victory over Providence - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves, AHL Reveal Postseason Plans - Chicago Wolves
- AHL Announces 2021 Playoff Plans, 2021-22 Calendar - Ontario Reign
- AHL Announces Plans for 2021 Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- American Hockey League Announces Plans for 2021 Playoffs, Sets Calendar for 2021-22 - AHL
- Limited Tickets on Sale for Condors Final Regular Season Homestand Next Week - Bakersfield Condors
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Updates to Their Inaugural 2020-21 Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- D'Orio Steals the Show with 41-Save Birthday Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Middleton, Werner Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Close Regular Season Thursday at Manitoba - Stockton Heat
- The Rocket Has Lifted Off - Laval Rocket
- Lifeguard Arena in Henderson to Reopen on Friday, April 30 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Sound Tigers Face Bruins for the Final Time in Marlborough - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kupari Lifts Reign over Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Kupari Nets Game-Winner in Third Period to Upend Colorado, 3-2 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.