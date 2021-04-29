Heat Drop Season Finale in Overtime

WINNIPEG, MB - Eetu Tuulola scored Stockton's first shorthanded goal of the season and the Heat (11-17-2-0) got another standout performance from goalie Andrew Shortridge with 35 saves but the Manitoba Moose (15-11-2-1) emerged victorious in overtime in the final game of Stockton's season by a 2-1 final score.

The teams went scoreless in the opening frame with Shortridge making 11 stops before Manitoba opened the scoring in the second with 4:45 remaining in the period to take a 1-0 edge into the third.

Tuulola then evened things up with the Heat's first shorthanded marker of the campaign, collecting a loose puck and burying it in the back of the net to force the game to overtime.

The teams traded chances in the 3-on-3 portion, with the Moose lighting the lamp as David Gustafsson was able to beat Andrew Shortridge for the game-winner.

With the win, the Moose took the season series by a 5-4 tally, all nine games being played at the Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.

NOTABLE

- Eetu Tuulola's shorthanded goal in the third to tie the game was Stockton's first of the season and first since February 28, 2020, also scored by Tuulola. Luke Philp and Alexander Yelesin picked up assists.

- Andrew Shortridge finishes the season with 79 saves on 83 shots faced (.952 SVP) in three appearances.

- Stockton finishes the season 9-9-1-0 on the road, the fourth consecutive season finishing with a point percentage of .500 or better in away games.

- The Heat are now 0-4-2-0 all-time in the final regular season game.

- Matthew Phillips, Luke Philp and Zac Leslie finished off their iron man seasons, appearing in all 30 games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-3

STK PK - 4-4

THREE STARS

First - David Gustafsson (1 goal)

Second - Andrew Shortridge (35 saves)

Third - Bobby Lynch (1 goal, 1 assist)

GOALIES

W - Mikhail Berdin (20 saves on 21 shots faced)

OTL - Andrew Shortridge (35 saves on 37 shots faced)

