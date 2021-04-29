Limited Tickets on Sale for Condors Final Regular Season Homestand Next Week

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - A limited amount of tickets are on sale for the final Bakersfield Condors homestand of the 2021 regular season on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Tickets for Wednesday, May 5 (6 p.m.), Friday, May 7 (6 p.m.) and Saturday, May 8 (5 p.m.) are now available exclusively through AXS.com.

Tickets must be purchased in advance through AXS and are only available digitally. Be sure to read the updated 2021 policies for attending Condors games including wearing a cloth face mask, an updated bag policy, and how to purchase and consume concessions while in the arena.

Please note the physical box office is closed. Online via AXS is the only way to purchase single game tickets.

Avoid single game ticket fees by purchasing seats to all three remaining Condors home games. To purchase call the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825) or e-mail tickets@bakersfieldcondors.com.

The Condors are a point out of the top spot in the Pacific Division following last night's 6-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights. Bakersfield is next in action Monday, May 3 at 4 p.m. in San Jose.

