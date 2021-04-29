Middleton, Werner Reassigned to Eagles

April 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Keaton Middleton and goaltender Adam Werner have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Middleton has notched a pair of assists in 15 AHL games with Colorado and currently leads the club with 23 penalty minutes. In addition, the 23-year-old has also skated in three NHL contests with the Avalanche this year. Werner returns to the Eagles after going 4-2-1 this season in seven AHL starts, posting a 2.41 goals-against average and a.910 save-percentage.

Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Ontario Reign on Friday, April 30th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.