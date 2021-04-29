Sound Tigers Face Bruins for the Final Time in Marlborough

April 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers face the Providence Bruins at 1 p.m. this afternoon, looking to extend their point streak to five games in the team's final trip to the New England Sports Center in Marlborough, Mass. The Sound Tigers overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period on Tuesday to earn one point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack at Webster Bank Arena. Dmytro Timashov and Cole Bardreau scored 28 seconds apart in the final nine minutes of regulation, while Jakub Skarek (2-8-1) made 35 saves in his sixth appearance against the Wolf Pack this season. He faced an AHL career-high 38 shots. Today's game is the 11th of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers (6-13-2-0) and Bruins (14-6-1-0).

LISTEN: Radio Network Powered by Mixlr

WATCH: AHLTV

SERIES AT A GLANCE

The Sound Tigers snapped a five-game skid in the season series and registered their first win against the Bruins at home with a 4-1 victory in their last meeting on Tuesday, Apr. 20th. Samuel Bolduc scored twice including his professional game-winning goal, while Dmytro Timashov (one goal, one assist) and Arnaud Durandeau (two assists) added two points each. Jakub Skarek made 23 saves. Timashov, Bolduc and Cole Bardreau all have two goals and two assists (four points) to pace the Sound Tigers against Boston's affiliate in 2020-21.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The first-place Bruins have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, allowing Hartford to close within four points in the Atlantic Division with four games remaining. In fact, Providence has lost three of its last four games and has scored just once in each of those setbacks. In their last outing one week ago, captain Paul Carey scored the Bruins' lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Hartford in Marlborough. Dan Vladar made 31 saves between the pipes. Providence's offense has slipped to 14th in the AHL (3.14 goals/ game), but its defense remains second behind Laval (2.29 goals against/ game). Cameron Hughes (four goals, 13 assists) and Jakub Lauko (five goals, 12 assists) each have a team-leading 17 points, while Robert Lantosi has a team-high eight goals.

TIMASHOV'S TIMELY TOUCH

Dmytro Timashov scored his fifth goal of the season when the Sound Tigers needed it most on Tuesday, finishing off a rebound at 11:41 of the third period to get Bridgeport on the board. It was his third goal in the last four games and the 24-year-old winger now has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last six. He also had a team-leading five shots on goal Tuesday. Timashov is third on the team in goals (five), points (11), and is second in shots (42).

COLE KEEPS COLLECTING

Cole Bardreau scored his third goal in five games and his team-leading ninth of the season in Tuesday's overtime loss to Hartford. He also extended his point streak to five games, dating back to Apr. 15th (three goals, two assists). Bardreau leads the Sound Tigers in scoring with 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 21 contests and has enjoyed his best offensive season since 2017-18, despite playing so few games. Bardreau has never led his team in scoring as a pro. He's earned 30 points twice in his career (2015-16, 2017-18 with Lehigh Valley) and scored a career-high 13 goals in 2015-16.

BOBO BREAKING THROUGH

Bobo Carpenter has a goal in two of his last four games, including his first pro game-winner at 17:06 of the third period last Saturday in Hartford. He added an assist on Blade Jenkins' first-period tally for his first multi-point game of the season and the third of his AHL career. Carpenter has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five contests after going quiet in his previous eight. The forward has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and a plus-two rating in 46 pro games, all with the Sound Tigers.

OFF ON THE RIGHT FOOT

Bridgeport has scored first in four of its last five games dating back to Apr. 15th. Blade Jenkins has opened the scoring twice during that span, while Jeff Kubiak and Arnaud Durandeau have the other two. The Sound Tigers are 3-4-1-0 when scoring first this year, but 3-1-0-0 when leading after 20 minutes and Bridgeport has outscored its opponents 4-1 in first periods over its last five outings.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.