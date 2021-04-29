Heat Close Regular Season Thursday at Manitoba

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (11-17-1-0; 5th Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (14-11-2-1; 2nd Canadian)

Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, Manitoba

Time: 3:00 p.m. MT | 2:00 p.m. PT

Broadcast: Today's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

Follow Along: For live, in-game updates, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat.

TODAY

Twenty-nine games in the rearview, one left to play. The Stockton Heat's truncated 30-game slate comes to a close today with a 3 p.m. MT, 2 p.m. PT puck drop against the Manitoba Moose, the final game in the nine-contest season series between the Canadian Division clubs. Stockton will look to close the campaign on the winning side after a Tuesday setback, a 3-1 final at the Bell MTS Iceplex against the Moose.

WINNER TAKE ALL

Eight games done, four wins a side. The Heat and Moose have enjoyed an entertaining season series that comes to a close with the ninth edition of Stockton at Manitoba, the teams evenly split coming into today's contest. The Heat have won all four one-goal games between the clubs, three of which went beyond regulation, while the Moose have muscled their way to four victories.

EMILI-WHOA

Emilio Pettersen pushed his scoring streak to back-to-back games and will look to make it three in a row following a highlight reel goal on Tuesday. Pettersen, a 21-year-old rookie, paces all Stockton newcomers with six markers on the year and is looking for his second three-game scoring streak on the year to close his debut campaign.

HANGS IN THE BALANCE

The Heat look to finish the season with a winning road record, coming into today's game 9-9-0 on the season away from the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Heat have gone above .500 in away games in three consecutive years, including a 16-7-1-3 mark in the 2019-20 campaign. Under Cail MacLean, Stockton is 40-30-3-4 in road games.

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

Stockton has three iron man candidates heading into the regular season finale, including forwards Matthew Phillips and Luke Philp and defenseman Zac Leslie. Phillips enters Thursday's game tied for the team scoring lead with Adam Ruzicka, while Philp ranks third with 16 points. Leslie is tied for the Heat defense goal scoring lead with three on the season alongside Connor Mackey.

KILLING SPREE

Stockton will look to close out the series how it has started on the PK, going 13-for-15 down a skater against the Moose. On the season, Manitoba has clicked at a 20.7-percent clip on the power play against the Heat.

