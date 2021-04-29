Lifeguard Arena in Henderson to Reopen on Friday, April 30

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, April 29, that Lifeguard Arena in Henderson will reopen to the public on Friday, April 30 at 7 a.m. LGA was temporarily closed due to a malfunction in the arena's compressor, causing the ice to be unplayable. The issue has since been resolved and the facility is able to resume normal operations.

Individuals or families involved in Lifeguard Arena programs including Learn to Skate, NHL Learn to Play, Lil' Knights, House League, or VJGK will continue to receive updates directly from the individual program Director.

Anyone who may have pre-paid for any Open Skate, Adult Stick and Puck, Family Stick and Puck, or Freestyle Sessions will receive an email with information about a refund.

