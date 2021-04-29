Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Three Players to AHL
April 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Martin Kaut and Miikka Salomaki have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, along with defenseman Dan Renouf.
Kaut has collected five goals and nine assists in 13 games this season with the Eagles, while also skating in five contests with the Avalanche. Salomaki returns to the AHL where he has posted two goals and seven assists in 18 games with the Eagles. Renouf has notched three assists in 16 NHL contests with Colorado this season, while also adding a goal and two assists in four games with the Eagles.
Colorado will return to action when the Eagles host the Ontario Reign on Friday, April 30th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.
