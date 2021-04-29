Henderson Silver Knights Announce Updates to Their Inaugural 2020-21 Season Schedule
April 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, April 29, updates to the 2020-21 regular season schedule. Please see below for the full regular season schedule.
All updates are highlighted below.
SILVER KNIGHTS 2020-21 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:
All games are subject to change, all times local
APRIL:
Fri. Apr. 30 @ SJ: 6:15 p.m.
MAY:
Sat. May 1 @ SJ: 5:15 p.m.
Sat. May 8 vs. SJ: 1 p.m. AT T-MOBILE ARENA
Tues. May 11 vs. SJ: 7 p.m.
Thurs. May 13 vs. BAK: 7 p.m.
Sat. May 15 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.
Sun. May 16 vs. BAK: 1 p.m.
