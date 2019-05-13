Kruczynski, Cards Top Travs

May 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Springfield, MO - Cardinal lefty Evan Kruczynski held the Travs to just two hits over seven-plus innings as Springfield defeated Arkansas 4-1 in the series opener on Monday night. Chris Mariscal hit a solo homer in the second inning but the Travs did not get another hit off Kruczynski until the eighth inning. Dylan Carlson turned the game in the Cardinals favor with a three-run triple off Darren McCaughan. Seth Elledge and Merandy Gonzalez each worked a scoreless inning to close out the game.

Moments That Mattered

* McCaughan battled through trouble early, keeping the Cards off the board despite five hits over the first three innings.

* The bottom of the fifth opened with a ball just eluding the centerfielder for a hit, an off target toss on a possible double play ball and a throwing error on a potential force out at second base preceding a single and the go-ahead triple by Springfield.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Chris Mariscal: 1-4, run, HR, RBI

* DH Nick Zammarelli: 1-2, BB

News and Notes

* Dom Thompson-Williams went 0-3 with a walk halting his team-best 11 game hit streak.

* This was only the second time the Travs faced a left-handed starter.

* Carlos Hernandez was added to the roster from the Mariners Extended Spring Training to give the bullpen some depth. He pitched three innings to close out the game and allowed one run on two hits.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Tuesday night at 6:30. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt (1-1, 2.65) starts against lefty Austin Warner (1-2, 4.94). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.