Former Astros Broadcaster Bill Brown to Join Hooks Booth Monday & Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI - Bill Brown, the legendary former TV play-by-play broadcaster of the Houston Astros, will join the Corpus Christi Hooks broadcast booth for two games against the Frisco RoughRiders this week.

Brown, who currently serves as a Community Outreach Executive in Houston's front office, is slated for the May 13-14 broadcasts at Whataburger Field alongside Hooks broadcasters Michael Coffin, Gene Kasprzyk and Dominic Cotroneo. Brown will provide play-by-play and color commentary each night.

The games, both scheduled for 6:15 p.m., can be heard on News Radio 1360 KKTX-AM or live streamed on MiLB.tv ($).

A Texas Baseball Hall of Fame and Houston Media Wall of Fame inductee, Brown spent 30 years as the Astros primary play-by-play broadcaster. He received the National Sportscaster of the Year Award in Texas from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in 2013. Brown called some of the most important moments in Astros lore, including the 2005 National League Pennant-winning season, Jeff Bagwell's 400th career home run and Craig Biggio's 3,000th career hit.

