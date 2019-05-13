Sod Poodles Outfielder Edward Olivares Named Texas League Player of the Week

May 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - Sod Poodles outfielder Edward Olivares has been named Texas League Player of the Week for the week of April 28- May 5, the Texas League announced.

On the week, the Padres number 22 prospect went 11-for-31 (.354) with a team-leading eight home runs, including an inside-the-park home run, seven RBI, two walks, four stolen bases, and nine runs scored.

Olivares took sole possession of the home runs category in the Texas League after his three-home run afternoon on Sunday against Arkansas. His first of the afternoon was Amarillo's second inside-the-park home run in franchise history. He also became the first Sod Poodles player in franchise history to record a three-home run game and also became the third Sod Poodles player this season to collect a multi-home run game.

Olivares was voted as a Mid-Season All-Star with High-A Lake Elsinore last season as well as a MiLB Organizational All-Star (Toronto) in 2017. Olivares was also selected as player of the week in the Midwest League for the week of July 9 in 2017.

Olivares is the second Sod Poodles player in the franchise history to earn the league's weekly top player award. The weekly honor marks the second of his career.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.