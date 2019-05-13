Abraham Toro Named TL Player of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks switch-hitting infielder Abraham Toro has been named Texas League Player of the Week for May 6-12, league president Tim Purpura announced Monday.

Toro, rated Houston's No. 21 prospect by MLB.com, batted .381 with one double, two homer runs, eight RBIs and six walks with a 1.233 OPS in six games during the week. The Greenfield Park, Quebec native went 8-for-10, including two homers, from Tuesday through Friday.

Toro was the hero in Thursday's extra-inning win against Amarillo, hitting a two-run walk-off single in the 10th inning; he reached base in all five at-bats that night. On Friday, he plated four of Corpus Christi's run in a 9-2 win.

The 22-year-old currently leads the Double-A level with 30 RBIs. He also ranks among Texas League leaders in hits (T-5th, 36), OPS (7th, .884), walks (7th, 18) and runs (T-7th, 23), and has reached base in 30 of 33 assignments this year. He's maintaining a .290 batting average with six homers and an .884 OPS overall.

