Homestand Highlights: May 13 - May 19

May 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are back at Arvest Ballpark tonight - Monday, May 13 - to begin a 7-game homestand at Arvest Ballpark against a couple of Texas League North Division rivals. The action begins with the Naturals hosting the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) for the first time this season in a 3-game series before welcoming the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals) on Thursday, May 16 for the final four 4-games of the homestand.

Monday, May 13 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS BY OZARKS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE WITH $1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

- MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS - Fans who bring their Ozarks Electric bill or Co-op Connections Card to the Arvest Ballpark Box Office will receive $5 PREMIUM TICKETS to all Monday night games during the 2019 season.

- $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS - Hot dogs are available for just $1 each courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

- INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card when you enter the ballpark and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 94.3 Nash ICON & Big Country 107.3

Tuesday, May 14 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT WITH JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT

- $5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers.

- JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT every Tuesday Night - Fans can enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville. Brats are served at two (2) different locations on the concourse. (Excluding July 2)

- T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One 1/2 OFF T-shirts.

- $5 GROUP NIGHT on 1B/3B Reserved Tickets - Minimum of 20 tickets, must be purchased in advance.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 92.1 The Ticket and 94.9 Radio Jon Deek

Wednesday, May 15 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 11:05 A.M. (Gates open at 10 A.M.)

- SWEPCO EDUCATION DAY GAME

- EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups consisting of students, teachers, and chaperones from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend EDUCATION DAY GAMES at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers also receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their trip to the ballpark. The event on May 15 is the last of three (3) Education Days in 2019.

- WEATHER AND SCIENCE DAY - The Naturals, along with weather partner KFSM - Channel 5, will provide kids with information on weather and science including an on-field presentation prior to the game by a KFSM meteorologist.

- MEDIA PARTNER is Hog Radio Group - 96.7 The Coyote, 99.5 ESPN, Star 101.5 and Lite 106.5

Thursday, May 16 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates open at 6 P.M.)

- THIRSTY THURSDAY

- THIRSTY THURSDAY - Thirsty Thursday features $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks & 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks as well as $2 Bags of Peanuts & 16oz. Pabst Blue Ribbon Drafts for only $2 at specific locations on the concourse.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 93.3 The Eagle and Hot Mix 101.9

Friday, May 17 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:15 P.M. (Gates open at 5:30 P.M.)

- FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT PRE-GAME CONCERT FT. TORI HARPER & FIREWORKS FRIDAY BY SAM'S FURNITURE

- FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT - The event features a pre-game concert by Tori Harper, courtesy of media partner KLRC, and a post-game Fireworks Spectacular! Faith & Family Night at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Sam's Furniture.

- SCHEDULE OF EVENTS - Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., the Tori Harper concert will begin at 6 p.m., and then first pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. while a Fireworks Spectacular will conclude the night.

- FIREWORKS FRIDAY - A spectacular fireworks show after every Friday home game

- ARKANSAS CHILDREN'S NORTHWEST (ACNW) FAN DAY - The second of five (5) special games sponsored by J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. during the year that'll bring together Naturals players and fans with the ACNW patients and families.

- ACNW FAN WAVES - At the conclusion of the first inning, the Naturals organization, team mascots, and J.B. Hunt employees will lead the crowd at Arvest Ballpark in a friendly wave toward the hospital. Fans will be instructed to turn on their cell phone flashlights and we'll all then 'wave' to the patients and families at ACNW. In 2019, ACNW Fan Days are scheduled to take place on Friday, April 5; Friday, May 17; Friday, June 7; Friday, July 12; Friday, August 16.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KLRC and the Arkansas CW

Saturday, May 18 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:30 P.M.)

- "SER" WHIT MERRIFIELD BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION

- "SER" WHIT MERRIFIELD BOBBLEHEAD - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive this one-of-a-kind bobblehead depicting the former Natural and current Royals' star Whit Merrifield sitting on a throne made of bats and bases to honor the fact that he led all of the Major Leagues during the 2018 season with 192 hits and 45 stolen bases.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - Fans can enjoy a Saturday Happy Hour at Arvest Ballpark in advance of EVERY Saturday home game from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line. Fans attending can enjoy half-price deals on over 120 different alcoholic beverage options in advance of the Naturals 6:05pm game. Happy Hours also feature BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or six (6) for $6 served out of The Bullpen concession stand.

- YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC - The Naturals will host a FREE Youth Baseball Clinic at Arvest Ballpark from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 and it is presented by Mercy Kids. The youth baseball clinic is for children 6-12 years of age and includes baseball instruction from Naturals' players and coaches and an autograph session from 3:45 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The first 400 participants of the clinic will receive a FREE 1B/3B Reserved Ticket to the 6:05 p.m. game against the Cardinals. Registration is still open but less than 50 spots remain for the clinic at Arvest Ballpark.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

Sunday, May 19 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 P.M. (Gates open at 1 P.M.)

- KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY PRESENTED BY NORTHWEST ARKANSAS TOBACCO & DRUG FREE

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, CLIF Kid ZBar and 12 oz. Soda as they enter the gates courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ballpark, Clif Bar, and Coca-Cola.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of the Naturals game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy Kids.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KNWA, Fox 24 KFTA, and Magic 107.9

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.