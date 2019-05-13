Ramirez, Bullpen Snap Skid in South Texas

May 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Corpus Christi, Texas - The Sod Poodles edged past the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday afternoon, winning the series finale of a four-game set 4-2 at Whataburger Field.

Right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez earned the win, spinning 5.2 innings of one-run baseball. Ramirez struck out a season-high eight hitters while allowing just three hits.

The Sod Poodles took an early lead in the first against Corpus Christi starter Carson LaRue. Edward Olivares drew a two-out walk while Owen Miller did the same. Hudson Potts then grounded a single through the left side to bring Olivares home.

Moments later, a wild pitch allowed Miller to race home from third base. Amarillo led 2-0.

The Hooks responses in the bottom of the first, as Ramirez allowed two walks and then ultimately balked in a run. Ramirez would settle down in his outing, at one point retiring eight straight batters.

In the third, Ivan Castillo took LaRue deep into the right field bullpen. Castillo's first home run as a San Diego Padres farmhand gave Amarillo a 3-1 advantage. The Sod Poodles got another against righty Gabriel Valdez in the fifth, as Miller laced an RBI single to make it 4-1.

David Bednar, who returned off the seven-day injured list on Sunday, recorded the final out of the sixth after Ramirez came out of the game.

Left-hander Paco Rodriguez came on for the seventh and allowed a run on a wild pitch. Rodriguez bounced back with a scoreless eighth to keep Amarillo ahead, 4-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, righty Andres Munoz entered for a save chance. Munoz was electric, striking out all three batters he faced while using just 16 pitches. It was his second save of the campaign.

The Sod Poodles snapped a three-game skid after dropping the first three games of their series in South Texas.

Rodrigo Orozco also contributed to the offense, collecting a team-high two hits on the afternoon.

The Sod Poodles return home to HODGETOWN on Monday evening for the start of a three-game series against the Midland RockHounds. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

Marvelous Munoz: Andres Munoz locked down Amarillo's 4-2 wiin on Sunday by striking out the side in the ninth inning for his second save of the season.

Munoz has tossed eight straight scoreless appearances since April 17. During this stretch, the 20-year-old has struck out 20 hitters in nine combined innings, while allowing just two hits and walking four.

Emmanuel is The Man: Lefty Emmanuel Ramirez turned in one of his finest outings of 2019 on Sunday afternoon, picking up his second win of the season.

Ramirez went 5.2 innings while striking out a season-high eight hitters and allowing just three hits.

Zunica Goes Deep: A bright spot of Friday night's loss was Brad Zunica's solo home run in the eighth inning. It was Zunica's sixth home run of the season and his first since a two home run game at HODGETOWN on April 9.

More Hits for Huddy: Hudson Potts delivered a two-run single in Thursday's game at Corpus Christi and also laced an RBI single in Sunday's win. Potts entered Thursday's action hitting .346 in the 12 prior games with 10 RBI.

Twice is Nice: Edward Olivares collected HODGETOWN's second inside-the-park home run on May 5 against Arkansas. The first of the season came off the bat of Buddy Reed on April 12 versus Corpus Christi at HODGETOWN.

HR-HR-HR: Edward Olivares became the first Sod Poodles player in franchise history to record a three-home run game. He also became the third Sod Poodles player this season to collect a multi-home run game, joining in with Brad Zunica who reached the feat first on April 9 versus Midland and Jorge Oña who did it on April 20 against Corpus Christi.

A Trio of Trio: Edward Olivares collected his second consecutive three-hit game on May 5 after doing the same Saturday night while Hudson Potts also collected his second three-hit game of 2019. On Saturday, Kyle Overstreet and Ivan Castillo collected three-hit games as well.

Home Sweet Home: Edward Olivares has made HODGETOWN home this season as he's batting .370 (20-for-54) in 13 games in downtown Amarillo. Olivares has belted six home runs, five doubles, and has swiped five bags at HODGETOWN.

Overstreet Continues: Kyle Overstreet collected his first and second May 4 and May 5 with his three-hit night and two-hit game respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.