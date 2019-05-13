Carlos Martinez Expected to Rehab in Springfield on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that RHP Carlos Martinez is expected to make a rehab appearance out of the bullpen for the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field on Wednesday, May 15 when the Cardinals take on the Arkansas Travelers at 11:10 a.m. (gates open 10:10 a.m.).

A two-time National League All-Star, Martinez had a 3.11 ERA over 118.2 innings for St. Louis in 2018, striking out 117 batters. He opened the 2019 season on the I.L.

Martinez has appeared in four games for the Low-A Peoria Chiefs and Triple-A Memphis Redbirds during his rehab assignment, throwing 4.2 scoreless relief innings, striking out six batters and allowing just one hit and four walks.

Martinez appeared in three games for Springfield in 2018 as a part of rehab assignments, striking out six in 7.0 innings (3.86 ERA) with his last appearance coming August 19 vs. Corpus Christi.

Martinez has won 50 games over the past four seasons (2015-present), ranking 7th-most among National League pitchers. He enters 2019 ranked 13th in Cardinals history with 800 career strikeouts (816.1 IP), while his 8.82 strikeouts/9 IP is the highest in franchise history (min. 800 IP).

In 2018, Martinez limited the opposition to a career-low .228 average against and a .187 average with runners in scoring-position. He allowed just five home runs in 118.2 innings pitched. His 0.38 HR/9 IP ratio was the lowest in Major League Baseball among pitchers with at least 115.0 innings pitched, while his .314 opponent slugging percentage was the 4th-lowest among NL pitchers. Was 2-0 with a 1.47 ERA (18.1 IP), five saves and 19 strikeouts in 15 relief appearances, including 12 scoreless appearances. He hit his first career home run on May 2 vs. the White Sox at Busch Stadium.

Martinez was a member of Springfield's 2012 Texas League Championship team and hurled 7.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in Game 1 of the Texas League Championship vs. Frisco (9/11). He was 4-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 14 starts for Springfield in 2012, striking out 58 in 71.1 innings. Martinez then started three games for Springfield in 2013, striking out nine in 11.2 innings with a 1-0 record before being called up directly to St. Louis for his Major League debut on May 3, 2013.

