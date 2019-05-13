Drillers Drop Series Opener to the Naturals

Springdale, AR- The Tulsa Drillers and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals met for the first time this season Monday night as they opened a three-game series in Springdale. Tulsa was hot early, scoring three in the third, but the Naturals responded scoring seven in their half of the third on Tulsa pitcher J.D. Martin. Those runs would prove to be enough for Northwest Arkansas, as two Naturals pitchers silenced the Drillers offense.

WHAT YOU MISSED:

The Drillers got the scoring in the in the top of third. After straight singles, an error by third baseman Emmanuel Rivera plated Cody Thomas and Jared Walker. Zach Reks gave the Drillers a 3-0 advantage a sacrifice fly.

The Naturals came right back with a big third inning. Three singles, two doubles, a pair of walks, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly led to a seven-run inning for the Naturals.

In the fourth, Gavin Lux cut the deficit to 7-4 with a single that scored Walker.

Northwest Arkansas added one more in the sixth when Emmanuel Rivera singled, scoring Khalil Lee bringing the score to 8-4.

Tulsa's hot bats were slowed tonight by Naturals pitcher Conner Green who threw 100 pitches for the night.

Walker and Steve Berman each had a multi-hit night.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, Monday, May 14 at 7:05 PM at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR. Tulsa pitcher TBD vs. RHP Jace Vines (1-4, 4.73 ERA).

