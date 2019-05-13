Perez Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Texas League has announced Springfield Cardinals right-handed pitcher Williams Perez as Pitcher of the Week for May 6-12.

Perez, 27, was 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA over two starts last week, striking out 11 over 13.0 innings.

Perez allowed one run on two hits over 7.0 innings against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on May 12, striking out six and walking just two. On May 6 at Frisco he threw 6.0 scoreless innings, striking out five while allowing just a single hit and five walks.

The Acarigua, Venezuela native is 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 1.36 WHIP this season, striking out 46 in 44.0 innings. Over his past five starts, Perez has allowed just eight runs over 32.0 innings (2.25 ERA).

Perez was signed by St. Louis to a Minor League contract on Nov. 19, 2018 after spending the 2018 season in the Seattle Mariners system with Tacoma (AAA) and Arkansas (AA). Over the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he started 31 games for the Atlanta Braves.

Perez is the first Cardinals pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Week honors since RHP Anthony Shew won the award for the week of July 16-22, 2018.

Teacher Night T-Shirt Deadline is May 16

Don't miss out on IPA Educational Supply Teacher Night on Friday, May 31 when the Cardinals take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:10pm.

The Teacher Night T-Shirt and Ticket Package starts at just $15* and includes:

- One Field Box or Dugout Box Seat to the Friday, May 31st game

- One Cardinals/Teacher Themed T-Shirt (S-XXXL available)

*Fans must order their package by Thursday, May 16th to ensure their t-shirt size. Sizes range from Adult Small - Adult XXXL (add $2 for XXL-XXXL). T-Shirts may not be ordered separately. Add-on tickets to your package are only $9 once you've purchased a t-shirt pack. Upgraded seating options are available at an additional cost. Limitations may apply.

This game also features Fans-on-Field Fireworks with 20th Anniversary of 1999 Songs and Missouri Lottery Baseball Bingo!

IPA Educational Supply Teacher Night tickets can be purchased in the ticketing link below or by calling 417-863-2143.

IPA Educational Supply is a place that goes beyond being a retail store and provides hand selected, top quality educational toys, games and tools. They have the brands that you know and trust like, Carson Dellosa, Melissa and Doug, Crayola, Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty and so many more! IPA strives to provide teachers, parents, children and our community with products that help them Inspire, Play and Achieve. Visit www.ipaeducational.com for more information.

