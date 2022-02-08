Kris Bennett Named ECHL Player of the Week

Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders Captain Kris Bennett is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

Bennett scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday, scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-5 win at Toledo on Friday and added a goal and assist in a 4-1 victory at Wheeling on Saturday.

Under contract to Iowa of the American Hockey League, Bennett is tied for third among ECHL rookies with 16 goals and is fifth among first-year players with 32 points in 22 games with the Heartlanders. He has added one goal in 12 AHL games with the Wild.

Bennett made his pro debut last season, posting two assists in nine AHL games with Stockton. Prior to turning pro, he recorded 113 points (47g-66a) in 89 career games at the University of New Brunswick and he totaled 114 points (57g-57a) in 195 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Kris Bennett, a case of pucks will be donated to an Iowa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Heartlanders start a four-game home stand Wednesday, Feb. 9, which includes a pair of College Nights, plus Faith & Family Night on Feb. 11 and Pink in the Rink Night Feb. 12. Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 9th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - College Night

Friday, February 11th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Faith & Family Night

Saturday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Utah - Pink in the Rink Night

Wednesday, February 16th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Tulsa - College Night

The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

