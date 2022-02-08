ECHL Transactions - February 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 8, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Ryan Orgel, D

Newfoundland:

Brendan Soucie, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Matt Gomercic, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Delete Hugo Roy, F loaned to Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Mat Robson, G assigned by Rochester

Add Matt McLeod, F returned from loan to Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Add Max Zimmer, F assigned by Charlotte

Add Adam Parsells, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG

Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Delete Connor Russell, D traded to Iowa

Delete Joe Widmar, F traded to Indy

Idaho:

Add Evan Wardley, D returned from loan to Texas

Add Will Merchant, F returned from loan to Texas

Iowa:

Delete Joe Widmar, F traded to Greenville

Kansas City:

Add Matt Greenfield, G assigned by Stockton

Add Anthony DeLuca, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G recalled by Stockton

Newfoundland:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Ben Finkelstein, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Orrin Centazzo, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)

Rapid City:

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

South Carolina:

Delete Ben Holmstrom, F loaned to Rochester

Toledo:

Add Matt Berry, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Justin Ducharme, F recalled by Laval

