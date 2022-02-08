ECHL Transactions - February 8
February 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 8, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Idaho:
Ryan Orgel, D
Newfoundland:
Brendan Soucie, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Matt Gomercic, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Delete Hugo Roy, F loaned to Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Mat Robson, G assigned by Rochester
Add Matt McLeod, F returned from loan to Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D returned from loan to Charlotte
Add Max Zimmer, F assigned by Charlotte
Add Adam Parsells, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG
Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Delete Connor Russell, D traded to Iowa
Delete Joe Widmar, F traded to Indy
Idaho:
Add Evan Wardley, D returned from loan to Texas
Add Will Merchant, F returned from loan to Texas
Iowa:
Delete Joe Widmar, F traded to Greenville
Kansas City:
Add Matt Greenfield, G assigned by Stockton
Add Anthony DeLuca, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G recalled by Stockton
Newfoundland:
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Ben Finkelstein, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Orrin Centazzo, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brendan Soucie, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/4)
Rapid City:
Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
South Carolina:
Delete Ben Holmstrom, F loaned to Rochester
Toledo:
Add Matt Berry, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Justin Ducharme, F recalled by Laval
