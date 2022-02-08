Iowa's Bennett Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kris Bennett of the Iowa Heartlanders is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

Bennett scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday, scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 6-5 win at Toledo on Friday and added a goal and assist in a 4-1 victory at Wheeling on Saturday.

Under contract to Iowa of the American Hockey League, Bennett is tied for third among ECHL rookies with 16 goals and is fifth among first-year players with 32 points in 22 games with the Heartlanders. He has added one goal in 12 AHL games with the Wild.

Bennett made his pro debut last season, posting two assists in nine AHL games with Stockton. Prior to turning pro, he recorded 113 points (47g-66a) in 89 career games at the University of New Brunswick and he totaled 114 points (57g-57a) in 195 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Kris Bennett, a case of pucks will be donated to an Iowa youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Zack Andrusiak, Cincinnati (3 gp, 2g, 4a, 6 pts.) and Darik Angeli, Kansas City (3 gp, 5g, 1a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Kamerin Nault (Atlanta), Alex Aleardi (Florida), Will Graber (Fort Wayne), Tye Felhaber (Orlando), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo), Patrick Watling (Wheeling) and Jay Dickman (Wichita).

