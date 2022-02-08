Fuel Acquire Joe Widmar from Greenville

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday that they have acquired forward Joe Widmar from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to satisfy the future considerations owed to Indy as part of the trade that sent forward Diego Cuglietta to Greenville on November 9.

Widmar, 26, joins the Fuel after playing the first half of the season for the Iowa Heartlanders. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound center has played in 39 games for the Heartlanders this season tallying seven goals, 16 assists and two penalty minutes. In the middle of his third professional season, Widmar has 96 ECHL games under his belt earning 14 goals, 36 assists and 12 penalty minutes.

A native of Northbrook, Illinois, Widmar spent last season with Cracovia Krakow in Poland. Appearing in 26 games for Cracovia, the forward registered six goals and five assists. Widmar returns to Indianapolis, where he played 25 games for the USHL's Indiana Ice earning two goals and four assists.

