Royals Dominate Final Two Periods to Take Down Thunder in Return Home

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 6-1, Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 18 of 19 shots, while Thunder goalie Brandon Kasel saved 35 of 41 shots.

The Thunder struck first on the only bounce that went their way in the game. Alexandre Carrier knocked in a flailing puck off of Ustimenko's right pad as he crashed the net following Jimmy Mazza's shot from the blue line. Carrier's goal went under review and stood after the puck off of his body was ruled as an unintentional act to give Adirondack an early lead, 1-0.

The Royals answered back with four-straight goals in the second period, tying the game and taking the lead in the span of 22 seconds. Trevor Gooch and Thomas Ebbing began multi-goal games, each scoring their first of two goals on the morning at the halfway point of the second period. Shortly after, Kenny Hausinger scored on one of the four Reading power plays and Mason Millman extended the Royals' lead to four goals at the end of two periods.

Kirk MacDonald & Thomas Ebbing speak with the media after the Royals' 6-1 win over Adirondack on Feb. 8th, 2022.

Gooch and Ebbing each notched goals in the third period for their second multi-scoring game in their last four games played. Gooch beat Kasel's extended left pad and buried a loose puck sitting in the Thunder's crease 5:40 into the period. Ebbing tallied his second goal by snapping a wrist shot past Kasel's waving glove with 33 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Royals host the Trois-Rivières Lions Friday, Feb. 11th, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

