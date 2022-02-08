Kansas City's Chechelev Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Daniil Chechelev of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

Chechelev went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .988 in two appearances last week.

The 20-year-old made 37 saves in a 2-1 win against Tulsa on Tuesday and stopped all 46 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory over Rapid City on Saturday.

Under contract to Stockton of the American Hockey League, Chechelev has appeared in 19 games for the Mavericks with a record of 9-8-1, one shutout, a 3.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Last season, he saw action in 21 games for HK Ryazan (VHL), posting an 8-7-3 record with a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912, while also appearing in 19 games for Russkie Vityazi Chekhov (MHL) where he was 11-7-1 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924. In four seasons of MHL play, Chechelev posted a record of 53-38-5.

Runner-Up: Chris Nell, Atlanta (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .961 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Parker Gahagen (Florida), Brad Barone (Orlando), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo), Brody Claeys (Wheeling) and Jake Theut (Wichita).

