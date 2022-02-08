Fans Set to Return to Mary Browns Centre

ST. JOHN'S - The Newfoundland Growlers and Mary Brown's Centre are proud to announce that fans will be welcomed back to the arena on Wednesday, February 9th as the hockey club takes on the Maine Mariners.

As we navigate the current Public Health orders there will be several restrictions and measures put in place to ensure a safe return:

- Seating capacity will be restricted in the building due to the safety regulations required by Public Health.

- NLVaxPass is required for entry to Mary Brown's Centre.

- There will be no re-entry to the facility.

- Masks MUST be worn at all times at all seating levels, including suites and party boxes.

- Food and Beverage service will not be available.

- No gathering/lingering will be permitted on the concourse.

- Growlers Gear will be open but will be operating at a limited capacity.

TICKET HOLDER INFORMATION & SEATING RESTRICTIONS

In addition to the above the following seating restrictions will be in place due to the current Public Health orders:

- Fans will be seated together in household bubbles. Household bubbles are defined as people who live within your household.

- Six feet of physical distancing will be enforced between bubbles which will include the use of alternating rows of seating.

As the above seating restrictions introduce a significant change to seating capacity in the arena, the Newfoundland Growlers and Mary Brown's Centre staff have been developed a temporary modified general admission policy for games played under modified alert level 3. All fans, including season ticket holders, will be seated as follows:

- Upon entry, household bubbles are to proceed to the section that is indicated on their ticket.

- Household bubbles will be seated by Mary Brown's Centre ushers in the order that they arrive and will be seated in available rows in the section that they currently hold tickets for until the capacity for that section is reached.

- Should a section reach its maximum capacity as outlined by current Public Health guidelines prior to a ticket holders' arrival, ticket holders will be moved to another section with available seating.

- Once household bubbles are seated, 6 feet of physical distance will be established by closing off seating on either side of the bubble before the next bubble is seated by Mary Brown's Centre staff.

- Season ticket holders, package holders, and single-game ticket holders should not expect to be seated in the exact seats or sections that are indicated on their current tickets under the temporary modified general admission policy.

For example, a fan who has tickets for section 109, row 4, seats 4 and 5, should proceed to section 109 and await the usher to be seated. The usher will escort the ticket holders to the next pair of available seats in section 109 if seating is available. Should section 109 reach the maximum capacity set by Public Health, the ticket holders will be relocated to the nearest available section for seating.

For further clarification ticket holders can contact the Growlers Ticketing Team at tickets@nlgrowlers.com or the Mary Brown's Centre Box Office by email at boxoffice@mbcentre.ca or by phone at (709) 576-7657.

Ticket holders who have concerns about returning to Mary Brown's Centre due to COVID-19, please contact the Growlers Ticketing Team at tickets@nlgrowlers.com.

The Newfound Growlers and Mary Brown's Centre staff appreciate fans continued support and understanding as we navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

