Steelheads Ring in Tulsa Weekend with Cowbells, CWI Night

BOISE, Idaho - Get your hands ready to ring those bells as the Idaho Steelheads give away cowbells this Saturday, Feb. 12 at Idaho Central Arena and close out their lone three-game home series against the Tulsa Oilers.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance into Saturday's weekend finale will receive a free Steelheads cowbell, courtesy of Higgins & Rutledge Insurance. The giveaway night is the fourth of five giveaway nights this season. The previous three giveaways included the Steelheads magnet schedule, the annual Pepsi Puck Giveaway, and the Idaho Central Credit Union hat giveaway. The final giveaway night will be on Saturday, Mar. 26 presented by Blue Cross of Idaho.

The weekend kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 9 with College of Western Idaho Night. A portion of the game's ticket proceeds will go to benefit the College of Western Idaho Foundation, which offers opportunities for students to apply for scholarships beyond state and federal grants. A scholarship presentation from the CWI Foundation will take place during the second intermission, and fans can learn more about CWI at their table on the concourse behind section 112.

Wednesday's contest is just one of four $2 Beer Wednesdays remaining in the 2021-22 season with this week's being the first of two in February. Enjoy $2 domestic draughts through the first two periods as a mid-week getaway with friends, family or co-workers while the Steelheads kick off their weekend series. Friday, Feb. 11 follows up with a 4 for $50 Family Friday, one of five remaining this regular season.

The Steelheads and Oilers play their lone weekend in Boise this season to wrap up a six-game series. The Oilers claimed the road portion, winning two of three games in November. Both teams sit in the top-three in the Mountain Division standings with the Steelheads sitting in second with two more wins over the Oilers, who own third place but have two more games to play this regular season. The Steelheads enter the weekend with wins in six-straight games at Idaho Central Arena dating back to January 7.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for all three contests on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or by calling the Idaho Central Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS.

The Steelheads return to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:10 p.m. to kick-off a three-game weekend against the Tulsa Oilers. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

