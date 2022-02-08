Holmstrom Signs PTO with Rochester Americans

February 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ben Holmstrom has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League.

The native of Colorado Springs, Col. has played in 38 games with the Stingrays this year and currently ranks third on the team with 19 points (five goals, 14 assists). Since New Year's Eve, Holmstrom has been one of the hottest hands for South Carolina, tallying 13 points in his last 16 games.

Holmstrom, 34, is in his 12th season of professional hockey, appearing in 705 games across the NHL, AHL, ECHL, and Norway's Eliteserien. He skated in his 700th pro game on Sunday, January 23rd against the Jacksonville Icemen where he tallied one goal and one assist. Prior to the season, the veteran forward was named an alternate captain for the Stingrays.

The attacker began his career in the Philadelphia Flyers organization, mainly with the Adirondack Phantoms, and suited up for seven games with the Flyers. The following year, Holmstrom skated with the Charlotte Checkers before spending the next four years with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, totaling 211 points (79 goals, 132 assists) in 586 career AHL games.

Holmstrom signed with Norfolk prior to the 2019-20 campaign before finishing the season in Cincinnati. Last season, Holmstrom played internationally with Lillehammer in Norway, appearing in 23 games.

The Stingrays are back in action this Friday, February 11th, as they return home for the first of a two-game set against the Norfolk Admirals beginning at 7:05 p.m. It's another Frothy Friday with $5 Frothy Beers presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.