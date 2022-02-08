Royals Return Home for Morning Face off against Thunder

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Adirondack Thunder Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena. This is the seventh of fifteen meetings between the two teams this season. The Royals return home after a five-game road trip where they went 4-1. The Thunder have won two of their last five games.

Kirk MacDonald talks before the Royals take on the Adirondack Thunder with Erik Jesberger.

Reading defeated Adirondack, 5-2, Friday, Jan. 28 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York.

Garret Cockerill and Garrett McFadden each scored their first goals of the season in the opening period. Thomas Ebbing extended the Royals' lead with a goal in the second period for a 3-0 score after two periods.

The final period had both teams lighting the lamp, each scoring two goals. Reading scored their fourth and fifth consecutive goals of the game when Brad Morrison and Garrett Cecere beat Alex Sakellaropoulos in net for Adirondack within the first four minutes of the final period.

The Thunder came back with a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes. Patrick Grasso and Alexandre Carrier scored on a pair of wrist-shots snapped past Ustimenko, cutting the score to 5-2, where it remained until the final horn.

The Royals sit in first place in the North Division as they begin a week including a three games against divisional opponents. Reading holds a 21-9-5-1 record with a .667 win percentage. They sit above Trois-Rivières with a .591 win percentage. The divisional standings follow with Newfoundland hoisting a .578 win percentage in third and Maine holding fourth place at .551. Adirondack sits in fifth place posting a .472 win percentage while Worcester is in last place with a .461 win percentage in 38 games.

UPCOMING GAMES:

HAPPY HOUR FRIDAY - 2/11/22

Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)

Ice Angel trading card giveaway

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Paul Holmgren

Career Berks Free Student Tickets - Fevo.me/CRB0211

PINK IN THE RINK - 2/12/22

Pink and the Rink presented by Adams, LaVentura & Associates

Specialty Jersey

Infinity Scarf giveaway

Pink ice

MARVEL SUPER HERO© NIGHT - 2/19/22

Iron Man specialty jersey

Meet Iron Man

$1 candy bag

Poster giveaway

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

