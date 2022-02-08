David Tendeck Called up to AHL Tucson

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned by the Coyotes to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Tendeck has appeared in 17 games for the Rush this season and is 4-12-1-0 with a 3.54 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. This is the third time he has been assigned to Tucson and he has not appeared in a game in the previous two stints. A 2018 sixth round draft choice of the Coyotes, Tendeck is in the second year of a three-year NHL entry level contract with Arizona.

Rapid City hits the ice on Thursday morning for the first of three games this week at home against the Wichita Thunder. Saturday night is Rush Fights Cancer night, presented by Vitalant, and the Rush will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Monument Health Foundation. On Thursday the Rush are holding a Paint the Ice event, sponsored by D&D Painting, where fans can paint the names of loved ones who have been affected by cancer on the ice. It takes place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

