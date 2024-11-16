Kingston Defends the Fort in 7-1 Win over Owen Sound
November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1, OS 0
2:27 Riley Clark (3) - Nolan Buttar, Quinton Burns
KGN 2, OS 0
9:25 Maleek McGowan (3) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon
KGN 3, OS 0
9:25 Maleek McGowan (4) - Gage Heyes, Ethan Miedema
KGN 4, OS 0
17:51 Gage Heyes (7) - Cedrick Guindon, Ethan Miedema
2nd Period
KGN 5, OS 0
12:03 Nolan Buttar (1) - Tuomas Uronen, Maleek McGowan
KGN 6, OS 0
12:22 Tyler Hopkins (8) - Jacob Battaglia, Matthew Soto
KGN 6, OS 1
19:47 Sam McCue (11) - Tristan Delisle, Landon Hookey
3rd Period
KGN 7, OS 1
13:21 Tuomas Uronen (10) - Emil Pieniniemi, Ben Pickell
Upcoming Home Game:
Friday, November 22nd, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes next Friday night presented by Pro Hockey Life! Make sure you're here at Slush Puppie Place to cheer on your hometown team as the boys in black and gold are absolutely rolling right now!
