Kingston Defends the Fort in 7-1 Win over Owen Sound

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1, OS 0

2:27 Riley Clark (3) - Nolan Buttar, Quinton Burns

KGN 2, OS 0

9:25 Maleek McGowan (3) - Jacob Battaglia, Cedrick Guindon

KGN 3, OS 0

9:25 Maleek McGowan (4) - Gage Heyes, Ethan Miedema

KGN 4, OS 0

17:51 Gage Heyes (7) - Cedrick Guindon, Ethan Miedema

2nd Period

KGN 5, OS 0

12:03 Nolan Buttar (1) - Tuomas Uronen, Maleek McGowan

KGN 6, OS 0

12:22 Tyler Hopkins (8) - Jacob Battaglia, Matthew Soto

KGN 6, OS 1

19:47 Sam McCue (11) - Tristan Delisle, Landon Hookey

3rd Period

KGN 7, OS 1

13:21 Tuomas Uronen (10) - Emil Pieniniemi, Ben Pickell

Upcoming Home Game:

Friday, November 22nd, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes next Friday night presented by Pro Hockey Life! Make sure you're here at Slush Puppie Place to cheer on your hometown team as the boys in black and gold are absolutely rolling right now!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.