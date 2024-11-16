Game Day, Game 21, Firebirds vs Otters - 7 p.m.

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 21 - Firebirds vs Otters

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Flint Firebirds struck for three goals in the third period and erased a 2-0 deficit as they went on to beat the Soo Greyhounds, 3-0, on Friday night at GFL Memorial Gardens. Kaden Pitre scored eight seconds into the third period and Blake Smith scored both the game-tying goal and the game-winning goal.

IN DRAMATIC FASHION: The Firebirds' win on Friday night was their second come-from-behind victory this season and two goals was the largest deficit they have erased in a victory. Flint had previously come back to win a game it trailed only once, having erased a one-goal deficit in a 3-2 OT win over the Sarnia Sting on October 5. It was the first time the Firebirds had won a game that they did not lead after two periods.

IN NET: Noah Bender got the start in net for the Firebirds on Friday and made 22 saves on 24 shots en route to his first win as a Firebird. It was Bender's second start and third appearance for Flint, all of which have come against the Soo Greyhounds. Bender is 1-1-0-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .879 save percentage since joining the Firebirds via a trade from the Oshawa Generals

GOAL SCORER: Blake Smith scored twice on Friday night, his first career two-goal game. Smith has goals in four of his last five games and has set a new career-high with six goals in 18 games. His previous high was two and entering the season, Smith had three goals in 180 career OHL games.

BUSY STRETCH: The Firebirds will conclude a stretch of six games in nine days on Saturday night. Flint has gone 2-3-0-0 thus far during that stretch. The Firebirds traveled on Thursday, played the Greyhounds in the Soo on Friday and traveled back home to host the Erie Otters on Saturday. Erie did not have to travel after playing Saginaw on Friday.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint lost its first meeting of the season with Erie, 5-3, at the Dort Financial Center on October 19. That game also occurred after a Friday night game in the Soo...Kaden Pitre has three goals and three assists in his last four games...on Thursday, Erie defenseman Matthew Schaefer was named an alternate captain for the CHL at the upcoming CHL-USA Prospects Challenge.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will next hit the ice on Friday night on the road in Saginaw for the third game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.

