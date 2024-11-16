Generals Look for Revenge in Rematch against Barrie

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Generals travel two hours north to take on the Barrie Colts for the second time this season and the first time in the Sadlon Arena.

Oshawa last faced off against the Colts on October 6th, in which the Colts scored three straight goals to win the game 4-3.

Lauri Sinivuori scored his first goal in the OHL 18:23 into the first period to give the Gens a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Emil Hemming scored 6:13 into the second period to tie the game at one. However, the tie wouldn't last long; Matthew Buckley scored not long after to make it 2-1. Shortly after, Barrie scored two unanswered goals to end the second period, making it a 3-2 game for Barrie.

Cole Beaudoin scored his second of the game early in the third to increase the lead to two. Marrelli scored seconds past the halfway point of the third period to bring the game to within one, but the Gens' luck would run out, as Barrie would win 4-3 in regulation.

The Colts come into this game as one of the top teams in the Central Division, currently sitting in second. They are dominant in the net with the likes of Sam Hillebrandt and Ben Hrebik while having star players such as Cole Beaudoin, Brad Gardiner, and their newest acquisition, Dalyn Wakely. Barrie is 3-2 in their last five games, losing 5-2 to Brampton and 4-0 to Erie.

Luca Marrelli is a player to watch in this matchup. He has been one of the Gens' top scorers this season, scoring a late goal last time the Gens and Colts met.

Cole Beaudoin is a crucial player to watch on the Colts' side. He scored twice the last time these two teams faced off and is one of the top offensive players on the team, with six and eight assists for 14 points so far.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.