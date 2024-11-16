Willis Nets Another Hat-Trick in 9-3 Win Over Sarnia

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit's Joey Willis battles Sarnia Sting's Evan Maillet and James Barr

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit closed the weekend with a dominant 9-3 win over the Sarnia Sting on Saturday, November 16th. Joey Willis recorded his second hat-trick of the week while Zayne Parekh tallied a goal and two assists. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw, recording 31 saves on 34 shots. Evan Maillet was the starting goaltender for Sarnia with 35 saves on 44 shots.

Saginaw struck first just 2:06 into the game. Graydon Jones sent a shot from the point and Jacob Cloutier buried the rebound for his fourth goal of the season. Calem Mangone also picked up an assist as the Spirit took an early 1-0 lead.

Joey Willis, with some dazzling stick handling in front of the net, buried his tenth goal of the season at 4:38. Michael Misa recorded an assist as Saginaw added to their early lead. Misa's helper secured his 20th game of the season with at least a point in his 21st contest.

The Spirit continued to add on as Misa found Zayne Parekh in front of the net, who sent a backhand shot through Maillet. Parekh's sixth of the season gave the Spirit a 3-0 lead.

Nic Sima sent a shot off the goaltender's glove and in a few minutes later for his sixth goal of the season. Sebastien Gervais tallied an assist as Saginaw extended their lead again.

After 1: SAG 4 - 0 SAR (Total Shots: 15 - 11)

Just 11 seconds into the second period, Joey Willis intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and sent a backhander into the roof of the net. Willis's second of the night gave Saginaw a 5-0 lead.

Sarnia got on the board 29 seconds later as Beckham Edwards found the back of the net. Mitch Young and Easton Wainwright are credited with the assists.

The Sting got another as Mitch Young's pass was tipped by the stick of Michael Misa, over Kaleb Papineau, and into the net. Young's third goal of the season cut the Spirit lead to 5-2.

While on a two-man advantage, Sarnia added another as Beckham Edwards sent a shot from the slot that found the back of the net for the second time this game. Tyson Doucette and Mitch Young tallied the assists.

During four-on-four play, PJ Forgione buried a pass from Jacob Cloutier for his second goal of the season. Calem Mangone also recorded an assist as the Spirit extended their lead to 6-3 17:54 into the second period.

After 2: SAG 6 - 3 SAR (2nd Period Shots: 13 - 17 Total Shots: 28 - 28)

At 4:02 of the third period Joey Willis, completed the hat-trick as his third goal of the game was deflected off a defender's skate and found the back of the net. Dima Zhilkin and Zayne Parekh tallied the assists.

Saginaw continued to pour it on as Kristian Epperson tapped in a pass from Zayne Parekh just six seconds into the powerplay. Joey Willis picked up an assist as the Spirit extended their lead to 8-3.

With 3:17 left, Saginaw added another as Carson Harmer tapped in a pass from Dima Zhilkin. Sebastien Gervais recorded an assist as the power play goal extended their lead to 9-3.

FINAL: SAG 9 - 3 SAR (3rd Period Shots: 16 - 6 Total Shots: 44 - 34)

Powerplays: SAG 2/10 SAR 1/12

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (31 Saves / 34 Shots W) SAR Evan Maillet (35 Saves / 44 Shots L)

Saginaw opens the weekend on Friday, November 22nd as they host the Flint Firebirds for the third game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup Series. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

