Spirit Close Home Weekend with Sting Saturday Night

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (11-8-1-0) host the Sarnia Sting (7-10-1-3) on Saturday, November 16th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Friday, November 15th where they fell to the Erie Otters by a score of 7-5. Five different Spirit players found the back of the net including Dima Zhilkin, who scored his first career OHL goal. The Spirit went 3/7 on the powerplay, and Andrew Oke made 22 saves in the loss.

The Sarnia Sting last played on Friday, November 15th, where they lost to the London Knights by a score of 5-3. Zach Filak recorded two of the three goals with the other coming off the stick of rookie Beckham Edwards.

This Season:

Saginaw and Sarnia have faced off twice so far this season, with the Spirit coming out on top both times. Kaeden Johnston opened the scoring on September 28th in Saginaw. The Spirit went on to score six unanswered goals with five different players finding the back of the net. Michael Misa had two goals in the third period to help seal the game with a 6-1 Spirit victory.

The following week in Sarnia, the Spirit took a 5-4 shootout win with some late-game theatrics. Michael Misa started the scoring off and six minutes later Carter Kostuch scored for Sarnia to tie the game. Jacob Cloutier scored 2:01 into the second period, giving Saginaw a 2-1 lead. Sarnia retook the lead in the middle of the period scoring three goals in a three-minute span. Beckham Edwards, Tyson Doucette, and Lukas Fischer all lit the lamp as the Sting took a 4-2 lead. With five minutes left in the third, Ethan Hay scored shorthanded, cutting the Sting lead to one. In the final second of regulation, Calem Mangone buried the game-tying goal and sent the game to overtime. No scoring in overtime took this game to a shootout, with Andrew Oke stopping all three shooters he faced and Zayne Parekh scoring the lone goal to secure the win.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa has recorded a point in each of his last five games (5G-7A-12P). The 2025 NHL Draft eligible Misa has points in 19 of the 20 games he's played this season. Kristian Epperson has tallied eight assists in the last five games he has played, including two last night against the Otters. Epperson currently leads the Spirit and is third in the OHL in assists with 22. Nashville Predators prospect Joey Willis followed his five-goal performance on Wednesday night with a late equalizer and an assist against the Otters on Friday. Willis has rocketed up to fifth in team scoring through 17 games played (9G-10A-19P).

Sarnia's points leader, Zach Filak, is coming off of a two-goal performance against the Knights on Friday. In 21 games played this season, Filak has recorded 16 points (7G, 9A). In each of their first games back from U17 World Hockey Challenge, Allesandro Di Iorio and Beckham Edwards found the scoresheet against the Knights. Di Iorio was the second overall pick in this year's OHL Priority Selection and has ten points (3G, 7A) in 15 games. Edwards meanwhile is tied for the rookie scoring lead with seven goals in 15 games of his rookie season. Mitch Young is currently leading the Sting in assists with 14, and has 16 points total on the season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Sarnia's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Lukas Fischer (STL)

