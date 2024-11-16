The Storm Fall 4-0 to the Knights

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The London Knights skated away with a 4-0 win over the Guelph Storm with goals from Easton Cowan, Noah Reed, Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk. The Knights had 33 shots on goal, while the Storm had 27.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,780-person crowd at tonight's game. The winning 50/50 number was K-3778273 and the jackpot was $6,298.00 in support of Guelph Girls Hockey Association.

Up Next

The Storm hit the road for a northern road trip to North Bay on Thursday, November 21st and Sudbury on Friday, November 22nd. Visit any of our Storm Watch Network locations to watch the game live! Click here to view the full list of participating restaurants and bars.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.