Colts Win Over the Generals

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts and Generals squared off in Barrie on Saturday night, 224 days after the Generals ended the Colts season in the first round of the 2024 OHL playoffs, Saturday's game marked Oshawa's return to Barrie for the first time since that series. The only other matchup between these two this season saw the Colts squeak out a 4-3 win in Oshawa on October 6th. Both squads rank 2nd in their respective divisions and boast impressive records, the Colts especially were white hot heading into this one, winning 9 of their last 12.

The Generals wasted no time getting on the board, finding the back of the net on a point shot 3 minutes into the first. Barrie responded promptly, however, on a Riley Patterson tip that tied it at 1 just 3 minutes later. Offense ran thin towards the end of the first, the Colts managed just 5 shots on Generals goaltender Jacob Oster in the period and the game would move to the 2nd knotted up at 1.

The 2025 NHL entry draft-eligible Kashawn Aitcheson opened the second period scoring with his 6th goal on the year, breaking the tie and putting the Colts up 2-1. Shortly after the midway mark of the middle frame, 2023 Winnipeg Jets first-rounder Colby Barlow tied the game at 2 before Colts winger Carter Lowe broke the tie yet again just 44 seconds later, leaving the Colts with a 3-2 lead. The pendulum swung once more before the 2nd period could end, this time in Oshawa's favour as they scored to even it up at 3 with under 5 minutes remaining in the period.

Barrie regained the lead at the top of the final frame thanks to another Carter Lowe goal, his second of the night and 6th on the year. Colts' Dalyn Wakely was credited with a secondary assist on the goal that would count as his 200th career OHL point. The Generals played spoiler all night and kept it up in the third, finding twine no more than 20 seconds after the Lowe goal to tie it yet again. The back-and-forth nature of this game continued with another response goal from the Colts' Cole Beaudoin who tipped one by Oster to score what would become the game-winning goal. Zach Wigle sealed the win on an empty net goal with only a second to spare, the game would end as a 6-4 Colts win.

The sold-out crowd at Sadlon Arena got their money's worth Saturday night, this one remained interesting from puck drop, all the way to Wigle's empty netter at (19:59) in the final frame. Barrie gets some form of retribution for their early exit at the hands of the Generals last season, but still look to improve on their finish to 2023-24. The Colts move to 13-6-0-0, they now hit the road with stops in Windsor, Flint and Sarnia.

Recap done by: Liam Mabley

