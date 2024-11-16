Flint Buries Erie, 2-1

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

FLINT - Connor Clattenburg and Matthew Wang each scored, Nathan Day made 26 saves on 27 shots and the Flint Firebirds defeated the Erie Otters, 2-1 at the Dort Financial Center on Saturday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Otters opened the scoring in the first period with a power play goal from Dylan Edwards. Erie won the face-off to Matthew Schaefer at the start of the power play, who then set up Edwards. He blasted a one-timer past the glove of Day from the right circle, giving Erie a 1-0 lead.

Flint would answer five minutes later when defenseman Blake Smith started a breakout from his own zone. He connected with Jeremy Martin on an entry pass who fired a shot on net that Charlie Burns stopped. Matthew Wang was crashing the net and cleaned up the rebound for his sixth goal of the season, evening things at one.

At the halfway point of the second period, Flint went on the power play following a tripping penalty against Otters defenseman Ty Henry. Chris Thibodeau carried the puck into the Erie zone and passed over to Kaden Pitre who was cutting toward the left circle. Pitre sent the puck on the net, where a crashing Clattenburg redirected it into the net for a 2-1 Firebirds lead.

The Otters had a chance to tie in the final minute after a penalty against Flint, but Day shut the door. In the waning seconds, Evan Konyen pinned the puck against the boards and absorbed checks as the time ticked off, sealing a 2-1 win for the Firebirds. Flint improved to 9-11-0-1 with the win while Erie dropped to 11-6-2-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kaden Pitre assisted on the Connor Clattenburg goal and now has a five-game point streak... Clattenburg scored his second power play goal of the season, which leads the team. Blake Smith has recorded a point in five of his last six games with 4 goals and 2 assists.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will hit the road for Saginaw on Friday night for another edition of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Puck drop at the Dow Event Center is set for 7:05 p.m.

