Burns Stops 28 But Otters Fall in Flint

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Flint, MI -- For the final time this season, the Erie Otters are on the road in the United States as they played their final game in Michigan, taking on the Flint Firebirds at the Dort Financial Center. The Otters make their way to the "Vehicle City" on the back of a huge late win in Saginaw with the Firebirds coming from behind Friday in Sault Ste. Marie. With both teams coming off of big momentum boosting wins, a great battle awaited.

The game would begin in back-and-forth fashion, with each team finding chances. The Otters would find themselves on the power play just about nine minutes into the game and make it count. Dylan Edwards keeps his red-hot streak going with the game's first goal, his eighth of the season, making it 1-0 Erie. Just about five minutes later, Flint would finish off a strong rush with Matthew Wang finding the back of the net for the sixth time this year to tie the game at one. This is where the frame would conclude, 1-1. Another storyline in the period was the play of goaltender Charlie Burns, who stopped 13 of the 14 shots he faced, keeping Erie in the game as the Firebirds out-shot the Otters 14-9.

The second period would start with the Firebirds on top and controlling the pace of play. This would lead to the goal to break the ice, as Flint Captain Connor Clattenburg would tip home his fourth of the season to give Flint a 2-1 lead. This is where the score would stand following the frame but not before a fight between Clattenburg and Alex Messier. Also, two pucks in the net for Flint that would not count, one for the whistle blowing for the fight and another disallowed for goaltender interference. Flint leads 25-19 in shots-on-goal.

The third period would commence with the Otters looking to find the equalizer. A back-and-forth frame would end goalless as the Otters would pressure but goaltender Nathan Day would stand strong holding Erie off the board. Flint's system worked to perfection, keeping Otters' shots away from the net and closing down lanes. Flint escapes with a tight 2-1 victory in quite the feisty affair. Final shot total, Flint 30, Erie 28.

The Otters will return to home ice Wednesday when they welcome in the Brampton Steelheads for the final time this season. For more information and tickets head to Ottershockey.com.

