Generals Fail to Complete the Comeback in Barrie

November 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals took the ice at the Sadlon Arena for the first time this season. Barrie took the first game between the two teams on October 6th, 4-3 in regulation. The Generals are coming off a shootout win against the Ottawa 67's, while the Barrie Colts are coming off a 5-2 loss against the Brampton Steelheads.

3:24 into the first period, David Svozil scored his first career OHL goal on a shot from the blue line to make it 1-0. Just over three minutes later, Riley Patterson scored his seventh of the year to tie the game at one. Luca Marrelli would take a high sticking penalty 11:03 into the first, but the Colts would not convert on the game's first powerplay. The Gens would get their first powerplay of the game close to the end of the period after Kashawn Aitcheson got called for boarding.

The total shots to end the first period were 10-5 in favour of the Generals.

The second period saw a lot of offensive action, but many players faced some discipline. Four penalties were issued in the second period, with the majority going to Barrie. Aitcheson started the scoring for the second period just under six minutes in to give the Colts their first lead of the game.

Colby Barlow would tie the game at two with a pass from Beckett Sennecke. Despite the review for an offside call, it would remain a goal. The game wouldn't stay tied for long, as Carter Lowe would score his fifth of the year to give the Colts a 3-2 lead.

Brooks Rogowski would tip a centring pass from Lauri Sinivuori, tying the game at three. The total shots for the second period were 10-9 in favour of the Colts.

A turnover provided a breakaway chance for Colby Barlow, but Sam Hillebrandt stopped him, keeping the game tied at three. Carter Lowe and Luca Marrelli would score goals in close succession to make it a 4-4 game.

Cole Beaudoin deflected a shot from Beau Akey 10:22 into the third to give the Colts a one-goal lead. The Generals tried to tie the game but to no avail. Dalyn Wakely would get credit for an empty net goal at the end of the game to seal it. The Colts win 6-4 and are now 2-0 against the Gens this season.

Oshawa finishes off the weekend at home, taking on the Kingston Frontenacs in a Nickelodeon-themed game. The puck drops at 2:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, or the game can be viewed on CHL TV, Rogers TV Channel 10, or streamed through the Generals Audio Broadcast.

