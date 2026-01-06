Killian Hayes Named G League's Player of the Week: January 6

Published on January 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge YouTube Video







Killian Hayes has been named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 26.3 PPG and 9.3 APG to open the regular season! The Cleveland Charge went 4-0 in those games.







